Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 map shows cases drop below 50

Nelson Mandela Bay’s active Covid-19 cases dropped below 50 on Wednesday, with only four people testing positive that day.

This is according to a municipal map that tracks the number and location of Covid-19 cases in the metro.

It shows the metro is dealing with 49 active cases.

The good news comes as Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha was earmarked as one of 13 private facilities across SA to distribute the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a statement issued by the Hospital Association of SA this week, Greenacres has been selected among private hospitals that were considered based on the numbers of Covid-19 cases treated to date, their proximity to research and other health-care facilities within their catchment areas, and to enable as wide a geographic spread of the vaccine rollout as possible with the limited numbers of vaccine doses available.