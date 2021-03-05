That’s the news from IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi‚ who provided an update on the king’s condition on Friday.

The Zulu king was admitted to ICU in a private hospital last month after “several unstable glucose readings”.

A few days later rumours of his death circulated‚ which Buthelezi dismissed as “false and cruel”.

On Friday Buthelezi said he was asked by the royal family to provide an update on the king’s health because there “is some anxiety among His Majesty’s people to know how the king is faring”.

“I am pleased to report that Her Majesty Queen Thandekile and I have been fully briefed by the head of the medical team overseeing His Majesty’s treatment‚ and are reassured that everything is going well.

“All tests done so far provide reason for encouragement and the team is happy with the progress His Majesty has made up to this point.”

Buthelezi said health minister Zweli Mkhize had visited the king and “provided the same encouraging feedback on His Majesty’s progress”.

“There is‚ however‚ still some way to go before His Majesty can be safely released from hospital.”

TimesLIVE

Source: ARENA Holdings.