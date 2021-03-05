School children face daunting task after makeshift bridge was washed away

Flooded river a threat to Limpopo villagers

Scores of pupils from a remote village in Limpopo face the daunting task of crossing a flooded river daily to get to school after torrential rains in the area.



For years, villagers from the Natal section of Sane village in the Makhado local municipality were using a makeshift wooden bridge over the Mfogodi River for their children to get to school...