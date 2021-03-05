School children face daunting task after makeshift bridge was washed away
Flooded river a threat to Limpopo villagers
Scores of pupils from a remote village in Limpopo face the daunting task of crossing a flooded river daily to get to school after torrential rains in the area.
For years, villagers from the Natal section of Sane village in the Makhado local municipality were using a makeshift wooden bridge over the Mfogodi River for their children to get to school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.