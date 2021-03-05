Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's sister dies in a fire

The sister of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has died in a fire at their family home in the North West.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday morning that the deceased was 27-year-old Meiki Khune.

“We still haven't determined the cause of the fire. Our forensic team was on site yesterday. They will inform us whether it was an electric fault or it was man-made,” Myburgh said.

She said an inquest docket has been opened. Post-mortem results are awaited.

Mapula Meiki Khune was known as a fashion blogger. She listed herself on her Instagram page as CEO of her brother's charity foundation, a marketer by profession with a business management degree. She had celebrated her birthday last month, sharing a photograph of herself with Khune.