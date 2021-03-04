Two-year fees debt now sitting at R80,000, says Verney College

Mom in distress after private school ejects daughter

A grade 11 pupil is missing out on the first term of the 2021 academic year at Verney College in Rossettenville, a private school south of Johannesburg, because his mother owes over R80,000 in school fees.



The school’s attorneys sent an e-mail to the parents of the 16-year-old, informing them that she will only be allowed at the school once the amount was paid or she will face legal action...