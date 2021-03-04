Two-year fees debt now sitting at R80,000, says Verney College
Mom in distress after private school ejects daughter
A grade 11 pupil is missing out on the first term of the 2021 academic year at Verney College in Rossettenville, a private school south of Johannesburg, because his mother owes over R80,000 in school fees.
The school’s attorneys sent an e-mail to the parents of the 16-year-old, informing them that she will only be allowed at the school once the amount was paid or she will face legal action...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.