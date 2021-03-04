NGOs donate 10 lavatories to residents
Alex community receives flushing toilets after 25 years of using buckets
Growing up on Small Street in Alexandra often means a life of playing in puddles of urine because of lack of adequate sanitation services.
Nozizela Rubu, 57, has been living on the narrow street for years and raised her five children in what she describes as unbearable conditions...
