DA's Solly Msimanga slams premier David Makhura - ‘he is unfit to lead Gauteng’

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said provincial premier David Makhura is unfit to hold office.

He made the remarks in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday during a debate of a motion of no confidence against Makhura.

Among the reasons cited by Msimanga was the Gauteng personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption scandal in Makhura has since been cleared by the Special Tribunal.

“Premier Makhura has been implicated in the Gauteng department of health PPE scandal by former Gauteng health department CFO Kabelo Lehloenya, who stated in an affidavit to the Special Tribunal that Makhura’s office gave her the names of the companies to appoint for the supply and delivery of PPE in the province,” said Msimanga.