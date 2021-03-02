Cocaine ship raided on Cape west coast — Bulgarians, Myanmar citizens arrested

Police tactical forces led by Western Cape organised crime narcotics unit detectives seized a massive haul of R583m worth of cocaine from a fishing vessel off the coast of Saldanha on Monday evening.

Four Bulgarian nationals and six suspects from Myanmar were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs during the late night raid.

An “extensive” intelligence-driven operation saw tactical forces descending on the vessel where 973 blocks of compressed cocaine were found in three compartments of the vessel.