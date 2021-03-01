Impostors ran up R5, 000 credit without her knowledge

Victim of ID fraud finally gets help

When thugs snatched Matshepo Thembekwayo’s handbag laden with her personal items in 2014, little did she know that her life would be turned upside down for the next six years.



The then 20-year-old, who was still fresh out of high school, simply reported her stolen ID at the Dawn Park police station, Ekurhuleni, got an affidavit and then applied for a new ID at Boksburg home affairs and went on about her life...