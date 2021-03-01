Soweto Young Men United wants to ensure that gender-based violence is no longer a problem

The quest to build the kind of men SA needs

A group of 15 young men from Soweto, who have taken a stand against gender-based violence (GBV), hosted discussions in Pimville at the weekend in a bid to get to the root cause of the scourge.



Known as Soweto Young Men United (SYMU), the group hosted its fourth Thezi Session under the theme “Help Us Help Ourselves” on Saturday when women and men of different ages came out to support the cause...