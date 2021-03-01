Councillor disputes she authorised removal of box
Residents in the dark despite buying own transformer
A group of Johannesburg residents are fuming after they bought a transformer and restored electricity in their neighbourhood, only for Eskom to come and remove it, leaving them in the dark.
In May, a transformer failed in Finetown, in the south of Johannesburg, leaving 85 households without electricity...
