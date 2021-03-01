South Africa

Shoba applies for bail

Pule killing 'mastermind' tells court his life is in danger

01 March 2021 - 14:28

The man accused of being the mastermind behind the killing of Tshegofatso Pule has told the Roodepoort magistrate’s court that his life is under threat even as he is in prison.

In his bail application before the court, Ntokozo Ntuthuko Shoba, 32, said since Pule’s death his life has been threatened...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X