Shoba applies for bail
Pule killing 'mastermind' tells court his life is in danger
The man accused of being the mastermind behind the killing of Tshegofatso Pule has told the Roodepoort magistrate’s court that his life is under threat even as he is in prison.
In his bail application before the court, Ntokozo Ntuthuko Shoba, 32, said since Pule’s death his life has been threatened...
