Health workers struggle to make ends meet as department fails to cough up their cash

By Raahil Sain and Michael Kimberley - 01 March 2021 - 11:36
Scores of contract doctors and nurses are demanding payment from the Eastern Cape health department. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs

Contract Covid-19 workers, who put their lives on the line but have not been paid, have been short-changed or not been compensated for overtime, are asking: “What about us?”

Some are waiting for the sheriff of the court to knock on their doors as their debts pile up.

Others have walked away to find a job elsewhere as they no longer trust the Eastern Cape health department to pay them.

