Health workers struggle to make ends meet as department fails to cough up their cash
Contract Covid-19 workers, who put their lives on the line but have not been paid, have been short-changed or not been compensated for overtime, are asking: “What about us?”
Some are waiting for the sheriff of the court to knock on their doors as their debts pile up.
Others have walked away to find a job elsewhere as they no longer trust the Eastern Cape health department to pay them.
For the full story, please visit HeraldLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.