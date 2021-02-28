SA moves to Covid-19 alert level 1

SA has officially been moved to Covid-19 alert level 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday night during his address to the nation on the latest developments around the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the main changes, he said, was that the curfew times have been changed from midnight to 4am, and that gatherings — including religious, social, political and cultural — would now be permitted. For indoor events, 100 people would be allowed, and 250 for outdoor events.

Nightclubs, however, would remain closed and the wearing of masks remained mandatory.

Ramaphosa said this came as the number of new infections in the country was significantly down — an indication that SA had “clearly emerged from the second wave” of Covid-19.

This is a developing story.