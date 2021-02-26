Three people wounded in Constantia Kloof shooting
Three people were wounded on Friday morning in a shooting incident in Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort.
ER24's Russel Meiring said paramedics found a man, in his 40s, seated inside his vehicle at a service station on William Nicol Drive.
“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, leaving him in a serious condition.”
Shortly afterwards, he said, “Medics were called to a business on 14th Avenue for another related shooting.”
Two men, in their 30s, were found in the basement, each with a gunshot wound. The men were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
The details regarding this incident are not yet known.
TimesLIVE
