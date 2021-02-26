Disgruntled Atteridgeville residents take to the streets over crime in area
Disgruntled residents took the streets of Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Friday morning to voice their anger over the crime in the area, Gauteng police said.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said about 1,000 residents blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks at about 6am.
Masondo said the community members marched to the police station to hand over a memorandum.
“They were complaining about crime in the area. They handed in the memorandum and have since dispersed.”
Masondo said a public violence case had been opened and no arrests were made.
The "peaceful" march happening in Atteridgeville right now. pic.twitter.com/WqDTeRO4hZ— Nebula (@ati_makwati) February 26, 2021
Now is tough in Atteridgeville Pretoria.— Mrs-Mopedipedi🇿🇦 (@sepedirock) February 26, 2021
South Africans are sick and tired of the foreigners 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/HkmPFx4xDY
@bonglez Situation right now in Atteridgeville pic.twitter.com/j6yZAxUHol— Alkebulan’s Daughter✊🏽 (@TiAmoNtombonina) February 26, 2021
26/02/2021#RIOTS— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) February 26, 2021
Advertised as a ‘peaceful March’ , this is the outcome inside Atteridgeville. pic.twitter.com/iUea7BpEUS
TimesLIVE
