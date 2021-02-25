Prison inmates outperformed the overall national pass rate

Lamola said this was the highest pass rate that inmates had achieved in the past five years.

“Educational attainment in DCS has been significantly improving, looking at the pass rate that inmates have been achieving over the years. Indeed, one can say that we have registered significant strides,” he said.

In 2015 the DCS recorded a 72.9% pass rate. In 2016 that dropped to 72.1%. In 2017, there was a significant jump to 76.7% while in 2018 it rose to 77.3%. In 2019 the figure reached 82.6% and now it has climbed to 86.3%.

“Our learners also obtained a total of 76 distinctions and we also produced 78 bachelor’s passes, which is a minimum requirement for admission to university for a bachelor’s degree,” said Lamola.

The best-performing inmate was Lwazi Chamane who is incarcerated at the uSethubeni Youth Centre in Durban.