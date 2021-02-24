South Africa

Technical school aims to crack 100% code

Working with teachers helps produce top score

24 February 2021 - 08:58
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Teachers at DD Mabuza Comprehensive High School say learners' willingness to learn and their cooperation with teachers during the Covid-19 lockdown that affected schools across the country are the reasons that the school became the pride of Mpumalanga by producing three learners among SA's top achievers for 2020 matric. 

Peace Phangisa,18, was named the country’s best learner in technical mathematics, while Mthobisi Hlathwayo, 18, was named the second best learner in the same subject and Eric Mavimbela, 19, is SA's second best learner in technical science...

