'They must finish their work': Mboweni says no more cash for Zondo inquiry

He said the Department of Justice and constitutional development might have no option but to cut some of its spending plans to finance the extended mandate of the commission.

“This perpetual extension of the inquiry into state capture is not really conducive. They must finish their work, in fact their work in my view is much less than the work that was done by the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation.

“The PIC commission of inquiry has concluded and this one just keeps going on and on, so it must end at some stage unless their DG has anything to say, I don't think I'm going to sign up on another tranche of cash to the state capture commission. They must finish their work.”

The commission has cost taxpayers more than R700m since it was instituted in 2018, with lawyers charging as much as R38,000 a day.

National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane said the high legal fees the commission paid its lawyers needed to reviewed.

“There has to be reprioritisation within the Department of Justice. There are many things that need to be considered there: the cost of the commission itself, the cost of the lawyers, the daily remuneration costs ... are things that must be considered.

“We'll help the department to reprioritise from within and not by us giving ... resources to the commission.”

