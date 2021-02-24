Bhukulani pupil bags 100% in physics and six distinctions

Soweto school toasts its star

Hard work and selflessness by teachers at Bhukulani Secondary School in Zondi, Soweto, are the reasons one of the school's matriculants was among the top achievers in physical sciences in the country.



Takudzwa Chikonye, 17, bagged six distinctions including 100% in physics. His physics teacher Khulisiwe Ngcamu, 26, said she was delighted that one of her pupils featured in the top three of national achievers in matric...