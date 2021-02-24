Order to block Bathabile Dlamini’s pension payout came from Sassa

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s pension payout was blocked by the state after an instruction from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), the department of justice and constitutional development revealed on Wednesday.

The revelation comes days after Sunday Times reported that Dlamini, who resigned from parliament in 2019, was unable to pay part of legal costs to two NGOs which won a landmark social grants case against her in 2018 due to her ministerial pension being blocked.

Dlamini told the publication she was unaware why this had been the case. However, the department has since refuted the claim.

“The information before the solicitor-general reveals the instruction to withhold the payment of the former minister’s pension was received from Sassa. Reasons for the withdrawal of the pension are well-known by the former minister and Sassa. Thus far, no party has contested this nor has there been any intention to do so.

“The state attorney acts upon the instruction of its client, which are the departments and state entities it represents. This matter in particular is being litigated by the parties, which include the former minister,” said department spokesperson Stephen Mahlangu.