Subjects drop due to poor foundation, Covid-19

Lack of resources behind decline in maths and science pass rate

Education experts believe that poor foundation and lack of resources such as textbooks contributed to the decline in the number of grade 12 learners passing physical science and mathematics in 2020.



The department of basic education’s national senior certificate 2020 examination report indicates that physical science saw the biggest drop from 75.5% in 2019 to 65.8% last year, while mathematics dropped from 54.6% to 53.8%...