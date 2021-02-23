SGB denies that school head is in hiding
Parents chase out school principal over pupils' poor performance
A rural school in Limpopo has entered a second week without a principal after angry parents chased her away, allegedly over pupils’ poor performance and unfair process of promoting pupils to the next classes.
It is alleged that parents at Ramotshinyadi Secondary School outside Tzaneen have blamed the school principal for a low pass rate and failing to promote qualifying learners to the next classes...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.