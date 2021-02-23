South Africa

SGB denies that school head is in hiding

Parents chase out school principal over pupils' poor performance

23 February 2021 - 09:03

A rural school in Limpopo has entered a second week without a principal after angry parents chased her away, allegedly over pupils’ poor performance and unfair process of promoting pupils to the next classes.

It is alleged that parents at Ramotshinyadi Secondary School outside Tzaneen have blamed the school principal for a low pass rate and failing to promote qualifying learners to the next classes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X