SGB denies that school head is in hiding

Parents chase out school principal over pupils' poor performance

A rural school in Limpopo has entered a second week without a principal after angry parents chased her away, allegedly over pupils’ poor performance and unfair process of promoting pupils to the next classes.



It is alleged that parents at Ramotshinyadi Secondary School outside Tzaneen have blamed the school principal for a low pass rate and failing to promote qualifying learners to the next classes...