Doctors call on police to find killers of Joburg anaesthetist Abdulhay Munshi

Four medical organisations representing general practitioners and specialists in SA have urged police not to rest until Dr Abdulhay Munshi’s killers are brought to book.

Munshi was gunned down in an apparent hit on September 16 2020 in Orange Grove. No arrests have been made in connection with his murder.

The Federation of SA Surgeons (Fosas), the SA Medical Association (Sama), the SA Private Practitioners’ Forum (SAPPF) and the SA Society of Anaesthesiologists (Sasa) said the health-care sector "supports and appeals to the police to continue the hunt for Dr Munshi’s killers and to not rest until justice has run its full course”.

“Dr Munshi’s loss continues to be felt and will be for years to come. His unsolved murder continues to threaten the stability of our health sector human resources.

“The health sector appeals to the police to keep it informed on the investigation.”

At the time of the shooting, witnesses told TimesLIVE the anaesthetist was gunned down by a motorist who rear-ended Munshi’s vehicle and then opened fire multiple times.

Munshi was one of two prominent doctors who found themselves in a medical storm after they were blamed for the death of a 10-year-old patient after surgery. Zayyaan Sayed died at Netcare’s Park Lane Clinic in October 2019 hours after Prof Peter Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

Beale’s case has been transferred to the high court in Johannesburg on charges of murder and fraud.

TimesLIVE