Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend in court for her murder

The man believed to have orchestrated the killing of Tshegofatso Pule has finally appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, 32, who was Pule’s boyfriend at the time of her death, appeared for the first time in court facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the end of justice.

As he emerged in the dock, some of the people in the public gallery could not hold their emotions and hurled insults at him. Dressed in an all-black suit, Shoba looked calm as photographers took turns taking pictures and videos of him.

Shoba was arrested on Thursday, a day before Muzikayise Malephane was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for his role in Pule’s murder.

Pule’s body was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort on June 5. She was eight months pregnant when she was murdered. She had last been seen on June 4, after leaving her home in Soweto to visit her boyfriend.