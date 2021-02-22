Mabuyakhulu and co-accused are no shows as R28m jazz festival corruption trial is postponed

It was a case of Monday blues in the Durban high court as the almost decade-long R28m failed jazz festival corruption case against ANC deputy KwaZulu-Natal chair Mike Mabuyakhulu and 15 other individuals and companies was postponed again.

In a case that has played out since 2018, the matter was adjourned for trial to September 6.

It proceeded in absentia of Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused as the court heard they had been excused from Monday’s proceedings.

The accused in the case are Mabuyakhulu, former economic development department head Desmond Golding and event organisers Ceaser Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Basil Ninela and his wife Brenda, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mkhize.

They are facing charges of fraud‚ corruption and money laundering relating to the multi-million figure paid by the provincial government in 2012 for the North Sea Jazz Festival to have been held in 2013‚ but which never happened.

Durban businessman Ntuli and Mabuyakhulu had previously been cited among the five main roleplayers in the matter.