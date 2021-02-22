South Africa

Free State mayor on her own as she faces motion of no confidence

22 February 2021 - 16:53

Mayor Lindiwe Tshongwe of the troubled Metsimaholo local municipality in the Free State is once again facing a motion of no confidence after being accused of failing to put her municipality's finances on the straight and narrow. 

But it seems for the first time since her appointment Tshongwe, who is a member of the SA Communist Party which is in  alliance with the ANC, may lose her position on Thursday after the ANC  refused to commit to protecting her in the upcoming DA-led motion. ..

