Fire damages Fort Hare university’s economics building

University of Fort Hare security officers, maintenance personnel and other staff members battled for about two hours to put out a fire that broke out at its campus in Alice, Eastern Cape.

The top floor of the economics building was extensively damaged by the fire reported at midday on Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and will be investigated by the fire department, the university said.

The building houses offices and lecture halls.

The roof was completely engulfed by the fire and had caved in.

The university said the fire broke at a time when it was engaging the health and safety department on tightening safety measures at campus buildings.

“Those talks will have to be accelerated,” said vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu.

No-one was inside the building at the time.

The impact on teaching and learning is lessened because most lectures have been taking place online.

TimesLIVE