Kidnapped East London businessman found safe, man taken in for questioning

Schalk van der Merwe, the East London businessman who was kidnapped this week, has been found safe and sound.

Van der Merwe, 32, was kidnapped from his workshop in Msobomvu township, Butterworth, on Thursday afternoon.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed to DispatchLIVE that Van der Merwe was found by police on Saturday afternoon at about 4pm.

“Police can confirm that the 33-year-old male who was allegedly kidnapped has been found alive by police. He was found walking alone in the roads of Mtebele Location, Ngqamakhwe,” said Soci.

“Ongoing police investigation has led to a 30-year-old male from Mtebele Location being taken in for questioning as police believe he can assist them with the investigation.”

She said the man had not been linked to the crime at this stage.

“The investigation continues,” said Soci.

DispatchLIVE