South Africa

8-year-old girl survives near drowning after being hit by 'freak wave'

21 February 2021 - 12:02
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An eight-year-old girl was rescued by life savers at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban on Sunday
Image: Supplied

Lifeguards rescued an eight-year-old girl after she was struck by a freak wave while playing on a rock at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban.

The community emergency response team said it received a call about a near drowning at 9.15am on Sunday.

“Upon arrival it was established that a young female - about eight years old - was playing on the rocks when a freak wave struck resulting in her being swept of the rock.

“Thankfully, quick action by the lifeguards resulted in a successful rescue.”

The child was assessed by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

