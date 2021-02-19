South Africa

Shack dwellers rope in unemployed teachers to help

Pupils take lessons in the veld

19 February 2021 - 10:04

Dozens of pupils from Forrest Village in Eerste Rivier in the Western Cape have been taking lessons in a veld since Tuesday.

In the pictures shared by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on social media yesterday, pupils can be seen divided into small groups with some carrying umbrellas...

