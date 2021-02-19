Shack dwellers rope in unemployed teachers to help
Pupils take lessons in the veld
Dozens of pupils from Forrest Village in Eerste Rivier in the Western Cape have been taking lessons in a veld since Tuesday.
In the pictures shared by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on social media yesterday, pupils can be seen divided into small groups with some carrying umbrellas...
