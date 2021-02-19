'Only party branches can remove me': ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has again reiterated that only party branches can remove him from his position.

His remarks came hours after appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court in a R255m asbestos corruption case.

The remarks were a sign of defiance, in clear contrast to a decision taken by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting last weekend in which guidelines on the issue of “step aside” were adopted.

In adopting the guidelines, the NEC said to refine them, the party had to get input from ANC provinces which would then be processed by the national working committee.

Though the NEC made no mention of the branches, Magashule told a media briefing that the guidelines would be discussed by branches before a decision could be taken.

“In the step aside, the NEC has taken a clear decision to refer the guidelines to the structures of the ANC — from branches, regions and provinces — and our structures, the basic units, will actually discuss those matters and that’s why we have taken them there,” Magashule said.

“Remember the highest decision-making body is the national conference which appoints people, which elects leaders and if you have to do certain things you have to go back and further get the mandate from those structures, the original structures, the basic structures.”

Asked whether he would abide by the refined guidelines which were expected at the next NEC meeting, Magashule said he did not want to put the cart before the horse.

“So this decision has been taken down to the ground. I don’t know what the ground will say, I can’t pre-empt, the reports will be consolidated back [at] the NEC,” he said.

He reiterated that his genuine belief was that he should not be removed from his position until the case was concluded.