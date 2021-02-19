IEB 2020 matric results are out: check yours now
Here's how to get instant access to your results
The results have been announced for the 2020 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.
Simply enter your exam number in the box at the top of the page and you'll get an instant reply showing your results and any distinctions.
The 2020 IEB pass rate is 98.07%, slightly down from 98.82% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 88.42% (89.51% in 2019) achieved entry to degree study; 8.14% (7.91% in 2019) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 1.51% (1.4% in 2019) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.
A total of 12,042 full-time and 1,139 part-time candidates from 233 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2020 – an increase from 2019, when there were 11,818 full-time and 779 part-time candidates.
The closing date to apply for remarking is March 3 and the results from remarking will be released on March 26.
Not an IEB candidate? Don't worry, you don't have long to wait for your results.
The National Senior Certificate matric results for all provinces will be revealed on Tuesday February 23.
