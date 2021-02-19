South Africa

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child is arrested

By Iavan Pijoos - 19 February 2021 - 13:34
Balloons with an image of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule float in the air at her funeral. Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found stabbed and hanging from a tree.
The alleged mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule's murder was arrested on Friday morning‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday‚ NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

This after the man on trial for her murder‚ Muzikayise Malephane‚ entered into a plea agreement with the state.

He pleaded guilty on Friday.

In an affidavit read out in the South Gauteng High Court‚ Malephane put the father of her unborn child at the centre of the gruesome crime.

Malephane said he was approached by the married man on several occasions to kill Pule‚ as the man did not want his wife to learn of his lover's pregnancy.

He said he agreed after being offered R70‚000.

Malephane also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and unlawful possession of a firearm and of ammunition.

The court sentenced Malephane to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and five years for the three other charges he faced. The terms will run concurrently.

Pule‚ who was eight months pregnant‚ was found dead in Roodepoort in June last year.

