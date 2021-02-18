'We eat pap and cabbage': Air Chefs staff crippled financially by pandemic

Crippled by debt, surviving on pap and selling valuables to buy school stationery.

This is the bleak reality for many employees of SAA subsidiary Air Chefs - which provides in-flight catering services to airlines - who have gone without normal salaries since March 2020.

Brian* has worked there for the past 15 years. He said the company was hit hard when the nationwide lockdown was imposed and only a handful employees worked during repatriation flights. This was also the last time he received his full salary of R11,800. Since then, he has relied on the temporary employee relief scheme (Ters).

He said the last time he received a Ters payment - of R3,500 - was in October.

“Since October until today, I had no income, nothing. It is painful because most of us are paying rent and for cars. With the Ters money that we got I couldn’t even pay my rent of R4,000 or buy food and look after my family.

“For the past four months I have been sitting at home without a cent. If I die today, who will bury me, because all the policies I had with Avbob have lapsed due to non-payment.”