SA working towards low-carbon, climate resilient economy: Barbara Creecy

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries minister Barbara Creecy has conceded that traders in some of the largest economies in the world are unlikely to prioritise trade with SA because of its highly carbon-intensive production processes.

This posed a risk of non-tariff trade barriers, she said during the state of the nation debate on Wednesday.

Unlike other MPs, Creecy did not have much to say about President Cyril Ramaphosa's address nor clapback against opposition parties who heavily criticised the address. She, however, said Ramaphosa did not “shy away” from addressing issues the country grappled with.

She used her 10 minutes' speaking time to highlight issues and strides made in her portfolio in the past year.

Creecy said nine of the world’s 12 largest economies, and many of SA's major trading partners, had in the past year made net zero carbon commitments, due to investor and societal pressures.

These countries included China, the European Union bloc, Japan, and Korea. However, the US was likely to follow suit after announcing its intention to rejoin the Paris Agreement.

“Because our energy and production processes are highly carbon-intensive, our major trading partners, who have made net zero commitments, are likely to prioritise trade with other low-carbon economies. This poses a risk of non-tariff trade barriers. Already there is increasing pressure from financial institutions who refuse to fund the development of new carbon-intensive assets,” said Creecy.