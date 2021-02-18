R1.8bn Bosasa fraud case postponed
Whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi still too ill to make it to court
The R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case was again postponed on Thursday.
One of the accused, Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, was too ill to attend the case.
The other three accused - former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder - were present.
TimesLIVE previously reported that the matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries, valued at more than R1.8bn, between August 2004 and 2007.
Contracts included the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.
The NPA's Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala confirmed that the case against Bosasa Operations (Pty) had been postponed in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
The matter will be back in court on June 24.
“The accused requested that the matter be postponed to allow them a further extension to study the docket and possibly enter into pleas,” said Twala.
