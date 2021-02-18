South Africa

R1.8bn Bosasa fraud case postponed

Whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi still too ill to make it to court

By Staff Reporter - 18 February 2021 - 16:03
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is still too ill to attend court. File photo.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is still too ill to attend court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The R1.8bn Bosasa fraud and corruption case was again postponed on Thursday.

One of the accused, Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, was too ill to attend the case.

The other three accused - former commissioner of correctional services Linda Mti, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder - were present.

TimesLIVE  previously reported that the matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries, valued at more than R1.8bn, between August 2004 and 2007.

Contracts included the rendering of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, and the supply of television systems and monitoring equipment.

The NPA's Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala confirmed that the case against Bosasa Operations (Pty) had been postponed in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The matter will be back in court on June 24.

“The accused requested that the matter be postponed to allow them a further extension to study the docket and possibly enter into pleas,” said Twala.

TimesLIVE

REVEALED: President Ramaphosa's angry letter to the ANC integrity commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not take kindly to criticism from the ANC integrity commission about his failure to cooperate with the veterans, ...
News
1 month ago

ANC integrity commission not impressed with 'elusive' Ramaphosa

The ANC's integrity commission has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for seemingly giving it the runaround for 18 months instead of answering ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X