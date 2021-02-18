Frustrated Trompies star Eugene chains himself over royalties

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthwethwa has chained himself to a pole inside South African Music Rights Association (SAMRO) offices in Braamfontein demanding his royalties.

Mthethwa who was supported by Ringo Madlingozi demanded all his composing royalties dating back to 1998.

The member of legendary kwaito outfit Trompies who started his sit-in around 1pm on Thursday said he was prepared to sleep at the organisation's reception until his issues and other artists' royalties were sorted out.

His bid to get his royalties started six years ago and he said the organisation has been telling him about alleged undocumented music.

“I have decided to stage a sit in at Samro because I am tired of writing emails and going to meetings. For the past two years they have been saying they are investigating and rectifying. It has been more than six years dealing with this issue with Samro telling me about undocumented music. I’m asking them what has led to that music not being undocumented?”