Study reveals black and less-educated people more willing to take Covid-19 vaccine

And 59% of those who had a tertiary qualification or part of one were willing to take the vaccine.

“This was of some interest, particularly to journalists. It seemed bizarre to them that the less-educated people would be more willing to take the vaccine, but that’s what we found and it will be something that is interesting to think about,” Alexander said.

The survey also revealed that black South Africans were more receptive to taking the vaccine than people of other races, with 69% of all the black people surveyed agreeing that they would take the vaccine. Indians came in second at 68%, while coloureds came in at 67%. Only 58% of the white people surveyed were receptive of it.

“We know that because of our history, black Africans don’t have the same level of resources to get the kind of education available to large numbers of white people, so there is a correlation between levels of qualification and race.

“So these two things are matching: black Africans are more likely to be willing to accept a vaccine than white people,” Alexander said.

The UJ research was conducted between December 29 and January 6, when SA was at the height of the second wave of the virus and was seeing a peak of a number of infections and fatalities.

It was conducted on the Moya Messenger — a data free app which has about four million users from a wide range of demographics.