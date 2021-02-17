Robinhood rival Public.com raises funds at $1.2 bln valuation as retail trading booms

Online brokerage Public.com, which competes with Robinhood, said on Wednesday it had raised $220 million in fresh funds from new and existing investors, lifting its valuation to $1.2 billion.

Investors have doubled down on online brokerages that were at the center of a social media-driven trading frenzy on Wall Street in heavily shorted shares of companies such as GameStop Corp.

Robinhood closed a mammoth $3.4 billion fundraise earlier this year to shore up its finances as clearinghouses asked for more collateral due to heightened volatility.

New York-based Public.com operates a zero-fee trading app that also doubles up as a social media investment community, where its members can own fractional shares of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to its website.

Members can follow popular creators and share their own investing-related ideas like any other social media platform.

Earlier this month, Public.com de