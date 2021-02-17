ANC mourns death of stalwart Nape Maepa

ANC stalwart Nape Maepa has died at the age of 74, the party said on Wednesday morning.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Maepa, who had been a member of the party for more than 56 years, died on February 4.

Mabe said Maepa left SA in 1965 to study engineering and science in the US when apartheid education prohibited black South Africans to study.

When he returned to the country, Maepa was appointed chairman of the SA Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (Satra), Mabe said.

“His passing represents a huge loss, not only to our nation and the congress movement, but to the entire engineering fraternity.

“We salute him for having served his country and people with utmost dedication and selflessness.”

A memorial service will be held on February 20.

Mabe said a private cremation will be conducted in the US in line with his wishes.

TimesLIVE