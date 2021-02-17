South Africa

Actress Zinhle Mabena arrested for alleged plot to kill her husband

17 February 2021 - 12:30
Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill her husband Robert Ngwenya. 

This comes after a shooting incident on January 28 that led to the death of Ngwenya's bodyguard.

According to Sunday World, assailants using AK47s shot at Ngwenya and his bodyguards at a Centurion petrol station. He was unharmed. 

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a 29-year-old woman has been arrested.

"A 29-year-old female suspect is set to make a first appearance in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday following her arrest on Tuesday, on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of her husband and the murder of her husband's bodyguard," Makhubele said.

"Following an intensive investigation into the shooting incident that happened on 28 January 2021, police found evidence that linked the woman to the attempted murder and murder." 

 

