Experts say judge wants to cut to the chase

Why Zondo headed to Concourt to force Zuma's hand

The commission of inquiry into state capture has adopted an "arm's length" approach in its contempt case against former president Jacob Zuma to remove any claim of bias by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.



This is a view shared by legal experts after Zondo yesterday opted to refer Zuma's defiance of the commission's summons back to the Constitutional Court which had ordered him to appear before the inquiry to answer questions. ..