There will be no wasteful or fruitless expenditure: Zweli Mkhize confirms AstraZeneca vaccines offered to AU

The one million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in SA two weeks ago will be offered to other African states.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, speaking on Tuesday during the debate on the state of the nation address.

'The AstraZeneca doses we purchased have been offered to the AU platform, of which we are part, and the AU will distribute to those countries that have already expressed interest in acquiring the stock. Therefore, please be assured there will be no wasteful or fruitless expenditure,” he said.

TimesLIVE was told after the debate that the ministerial advisory committee was still deliberating on “whether to keep a small consignment for study purposes”.

The vaccines, which were procured from the Serum Institute of India and arrived in SA on February 1 to much fanfare, were found to have limited efficacy against mild and moderate disease caused by the Covid-19 variant that is dominant in SA.