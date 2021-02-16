Staff need to get their mojo back, be proud to wear the Eskom blue, says CEO

By restoring that value, Eskom employees would once again have pride in wearing “the blue Eskom overalls” and in the brand, de Ruyter said. “We have this huge undertaking of fixing an organisation that is barrelling down the highway at 120km/h while we are changing the configuration of the business in a very fundamental way,” De Ruyter said.

In his bid to clean up inside Eskom, De Ruyter shared several aspects of how this would be done. On procurement, De Ruyter said he was aware how fraud and corruption had shaken the company.

“We are not particularly good at how we buy and also the cost of our procurement. We say there are opportunities there for us to drive a harder bargain. This is going to be a key focus area; not only how we buy but what we buy.

“This area has been a cause for concern in terms of fraud in the past and there are still incidents of untoward behaviour in this space so we say there are good opportunities to improve efficiency on procurement,” he added.

As Eskom looks at moving away from using coal to provide power, the power giant said it was cognisant of the affect that this would have on many businesses and communities that were dependent on them.