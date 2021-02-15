The paper is original and there is wide coverage of news

Sowetan caters for different kinds of people

As Sowetan celebrates its 40th birthday, reporter Mpho Koka took to the streets to speak with some of the newspaper's subscribers and other loyal readers to hear their opinions about the paper.



Wasnaar Mokoena, 50, a Limpopo department of labour employee from Phalaborwa, said: “I want to give my support to print media. The print media is dwindling and going down. So I want to keep on supporting it. I like the paper because it gives us local news like here in Phalaborwa where I stay. There is a wide coverage of news. Even rural areas are catered for. Sowetan also gives us job opportunity adverts, tenders and motoring information, not just news.”..