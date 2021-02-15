SA records 1,102 Covid-19 cases and 195 deaths in 24 hours

Mkhize also reported 195 deaths in the past 24 hours, meaning there are now 48,094 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities across the country.

Of the new deaths, 62 were in the Western Cape, 58 in Gauteng, 30 in the North West, 25 in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State, six in the Northern Cape and three in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize also reported 1,391,155 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 93%.

