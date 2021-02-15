New primary school in Katlehong opens doors as pupils stream back to class

The first day of school got off to a good start in Ekurhuleni with the streets full of pupils wearing different uniforms.

Parents were standing along the roads with their children waiting for the scholar transport.

At Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong teachers had their hands full directing pupils to their new classrooms.

By 7.30am a number of excited pupils were already at school.

The pupils had every reason to be joyful as they move into their newly built school after attending classes in old containers for a period of 10 years. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and premier David Makhura are expected to officially open the school. There was also a strong police presence outside the school premises.

Smiling teachers wearing blue golf shirts with the school emblem were ushering in the pupils.

One of the teachers said they had been looking forward to this day.

"We have been teaching in old containers and nothing motivated us there. We are ready for the first day and we have everything we need to observe Covid-19 regulations," said the teacher.

A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil said he was excited about his new school.

"I am happy that we have bigger classrooms and clean working toilets. The containers they were using as our classes had broken doors and they were very cold in winter. In rainy days water would come inside and the toilets were not working," he said.