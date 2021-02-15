IN PICTURES | Back to school 2021
First day jitters is always a prominent part of schooling, but with a little love and coaxing the little ones quickly adapt.
#FirstDayOfSchool2021 It's a very different first day of school at Woodville Primary School. Parents have to leave their children at the gate to ensure social distancing inside. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/Qui45F6o5X— Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 15, 2021
Pupils getting screened at Mfesane Senior Secondary School in Motherwell on the first day of school. #SchoolReopening2021— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 15, 2021
📹: @wernerhills pic.twitter.com/Kc6jDKnvVb
Grade R learners at Jubilee Park Primary School get screened as they enter the school on their first day of the 2021 academic year. #SchoolReopening2021— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 15, 2021
📹: Riaan Marais pic.twitter.com/G6g08Zrjne
WATCH: Proud parents and pupils arrive at the newly built Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong. #BackToSchool BN pic.twitter.com/v9fTIgSlRO— POWER987News (@POWER987News) February 15, 2021
