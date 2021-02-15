South Africa

IN PICTURES | Back to school 2021

First day jitters is always a prominent part of schooling, but with a little love and coaxing the little ones quickly adapt.

By TimesLIVE - 15 February 2021 - 10:41
It's all systems go at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng in the North West, where some kids did not want to be left at school, and tried to 'escape' back to their parents.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
The calm before the school bell rings at Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Temperature screening at Letlhakaneng's Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
Oh no, I can't do this .. First day jitters at Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
This little guy is going to be a sprinter ... first day jitters at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng, in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

