Second bond application yet to be approved

Government subsidy scheme a stumbling block to Lusu's dream home

A Gauteng man’s dream of owning a house has been delayed by a government subsidy scheme for more than a year, despite having an approved bank bond and making R23,000 deposit.



For months, Alfred Lusu, 37, a municipal health and safety officer, has been squatting with friends while his new home at Savanna City, south of Johannesburg, has been waiting for him to take occupancy since December...