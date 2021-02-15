Second bond application yet to be approved
Government subsidy scheme a stumbling block to Lusu's dream home
A Gauteng man’s dream of owning a house has been delayed by a government subsidy scheme for more than a year, despite having an approved bank bond and making R23,000 deposit.
For months, Alfred Lusu, 37, a municipal health and safety officer, has been squatting with friends while his new home at Savanna City, south of Johannesburg, has been waiting for him to take occupancy since December...
